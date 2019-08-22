Adeline Katherine Nielsen (January 11, 2016–August 18, 2019)

Adeline Katherine Nielsen, of Basalt, Colorado and Nantucket, Massachusetts, beloved daughter of Andrea Nielsen and Gregory Holley, affectionately, lovingly, and forever known as “Addie” left this world while sleeping next to her mommy on Sunday August 18, 2019. In the 3 and a half years that she lived, she touched so many lives in ways that most of us strive to but never quite figure out how to do. Addie loved baths where she was able to peacefully float and move her body and hated going to sleep as she had a serious case of FOMO. She loved to be read to and felt such a sense of accomplishment when she was able to help turn the pages. One of her favorite activities was sitting on her mommy’s lap and dancing to The Sound of Music, Annie, and of course, Madonna. Addie was a true Colorado gal. She radiated joy when going for walks along the river with her fiercely devoted Grandma Dorothy and smelling and feeling the various leaves and flowers along the way while socializing with her friends and loved ones in Basalt. Adeline was always up for a challenge which was a blessing because she had more of them in her short life than most will ever experience. She was a master teacher. She taught hope, love and determination. She taught forgiveness and kindness. She taught about grace and perseverance. She taught about patience and courage. Most of all, she taught us that it’s ok to have a sense of humor when life is so hard and so painful that it physically hurts. Now that beautiful, graceful Addie is in heaven, she is continuing to teach us about how very precious our time on this earth is.

Adeline’s life will be honored at 4:00 pm on Saturday August 24th 2019 at Cornerstone Christian Center located at 20351 Hwy 82 Basalt, CO 81621 followed by a gathering at Crown Mountain Park.