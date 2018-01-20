Al (Allen D) Maggard

Al Maggard was born July 11, 1928, in Sterling, Colorado, to John and Edith Maggard and was raised on a dry land farm northwest of Sterling. He died at age 89 on January 16, 2018, after a lengthy illness.

After graduating from Logan County High School in 1946 he joined the U. S. Marine Corps, serving until November, 1954. During his time in the Marine Corps he served two tours in the Korean War. He was among the first Marines deployed and was serving there when the armistice was signed. Between Korean tours he spent several months visiting Mediterranean area countries as part of a good will/show of force exercise.

After his discharge he was employed as a radio announcer/engineer in Arizona, New Mexico and eastern Colorado before coming to Glenwood Springs and KGLN in 1957.

He married Charlotte Crouse in 1962 and in 1963 they purchased the daily Morning Reminder. In 1967 they purchased the weekly Glenwood Sage and combined the two newspapers into the twice weekly Sage-Reminder. Charlotte died in late 1973 and he sold the newspaper in 1974. Subsequent to that he served as Director of the County Dispatch Center, practiced and taught forensic photography to regional law enforcement agencies and did picture framing, eventually opening a shop in downtown Glenwood Springs.

He was active in community affairs, serving as County Republican Chairman and a term on the city council. He was the first chairman of the Glenwood Parks and Recreation Commission, secretary to the Centennial-Bicentennial Commission and long-time member and chairman of the Glenwood Alcohol Beverage Hearing Board. He served on Chamber of Commerce committees, including the Recreation Center Task Force which became the Glenwood Recreation Center Commission. He was a long-term member and chairman of the County Community Corrections Board and was chairman of the Garfield County Jail Advisory Commission during the design and construction of the new detention facility.

He was a past president of the Glenwood Springs Jaycees, Past President of the Kiwanis Club, Past Lieutenant Governor of the Rocky Mountain District Kiwanis International. He was also a Past Exalted Ruler of the Glenwood Elks Lodge, Past District Deputy Grand Exalted Ruler and Past President of the Colorado Elks Association.

He is survived by two daughters, Lucy (Ben Hersch) and Ann, granddaughter Sidney Potts (Christopher Popish) Cal-El and Zoie, sister Helen Walker of Longmont, Colorado and her children and grandchildren, Elana (Brett) Guthie, Kylie & Kaelen, Eddie (Christine) Walker, Ashlea and Melinda, Richard (Katie) Walker, Morgan, Meagan, John. His parents and two brothers, Lowell and Ralph, preceded him in death.

An Elks Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, February 3, at 1:30 PM at St. Stephen Catholic Church at in Glenwood Springs. A reception will be held immediately following the Memorial Service at the Glenwood Springs Elks Lodge #2286 at 51939 Highway 6, Glenwood Springs, CO.

In Lieu of flowers, charitable donations may be made to the Glenwood Springs Elks Lodge #2286 Veterans Programs or Scholarship Funds in Al's name.