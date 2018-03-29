Alan B. Lytle (May 3, 1939 — Mar 27, 2018)

Alan B. Lytle passed away on March 27, 2018, at the age of 78 in Grand Junction, Colorado. Alan was born on May 3, 1939, in Pomona, CA. He was an only child born to Mildred and Joseph Lytle, who preceded him in death.

Alan leaves behind his wife, Fran, the love of his life. He will forever be lovingly remembered by his children Sheryl (Karl) Schmidt, Bruce (Carolyn) Lytle, and Cristy (Carl) Artaz, and his six grandchildren Jennifer (Phil), Megan, Brant, Jessica, Cydney (Owen) and Rob. His jolly "HO HO HO" will forever be remembered by his nine great-grandchildren, Adalyn, Chloe, Trace, Lakyn, Emerson, Christopher, Kensington, Eva and Sophie.

Alan graduated from Pomona High School, Class of 1957. He worked for Alpha Beta Markets until moving to Colorado in 1981. While in Glenwood Springs and Rifle he owned Mountain Lawn and Weed. Upon retirement they moved to Grand Junction. In retirement he kept busy as a parts runner for Columbine Ford and made beautiful Shaker Boxes and baskets.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday, March 31, at 2:00 PM at Callahan-Epford Mortuary, 2515 Patterson Rd., Grand Junction, Co. In lieu of flowers the family ask that you make a donation in Alan's name to Make-A-Wish at wish.com/donate.