Albert (Al) J Robinson, Sr. (February 27, 1927 — December 15, 2017)

Al was born in New York City. He served in the Air Force during WWII and was relocated to Colorado in 1948. Al was an excellent woodworker, and his home is a showcase of his work.

He is survived by his wife, Meredith Robinson; his sons: Albert (Pam) Robinson, Jr, Steven (Julie) Robinson, and Shane (Ruby) Bentley; daughter Jerri Ann Robinson; eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson. Many others call him "Dad," including Sean Bentley, Cynthia Mason, Ron Carr, Josh Appleton and Rick Wernsmann. He also had a special buddy, Cade Day.

In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to Congregational Church of the Valley, 289 N 1st Silt, CO 81652, or Hospice of the Valley, 1901 Grand Ave, Suite 206 Glenwood Springs, CO 81601.

Memorial services will be at the Congregational Church in Silt on January 13th at 11:00am.