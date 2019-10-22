Alice May Johnson-Jones (April 6, 1931 — October 16, 2019)

Alice May Johnson-Jones, born April 6, 1931, to Elmer George & Nettie Pearl Johnson in Rifle, Colorado. At home, surrounded by family, she passed away peacefully October 16, 2019. She married Thomas William Jones August 5, 1948, in Glenwood Springs, Colorado. They raised 5 beautiful children: Royal, George, Penny, Regina and Edna.

Alice never met a stranger; she was loved by all who met her. A pillar of the community, always willing to lend a helping hand; she was active with the Silt Historical Park, Silt Heydays Breakfast & Silt Senior Center lunch.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband of 43 years Tom, son Royal, son-in-law Terry Satterfield, granddaughter Carlee Satterfield, and great-granddaughter Lyla Walters.

She is survived by sister Marge Streza, brother Norman Johnson; children George (Celeste) Jones, Penny Satterfield, Regina (Scott) Pretti, and Edna (Don) Place; 15 grandchildren, 34 great-grandchildren and 18 great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by many cousins and countless friends.

In lieu of flowers please donate to the Silt Historical Society, PO Box 401, Silt, CO or GCDHS, 195 W. 14th St., Rifle, CO in memory Alice May Jones.

Memorial service will be held Sunday, October 27th, at 1:00pm at the Rifle Assembly of God Church.