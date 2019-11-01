Alice Muriel Davenport died October 24, 2019, in Carbondale, Colorado.

Alice was born in Omaha Nebraska in 1942, and spent her childhood in Elmhurst, Illinois. In 1964 she graduated with honors from Carleton College in Northfield, Minnesota. Before moving to Glenwood Springs, where she gladly made her home for the remainder of her life, Alice lived and worked in Michigan and Florida. She is survived by siblings Norma, John, and Robert Davenport.

Alice was interested in art and enjoyed painting. She was active in Glenwood Springs Art Guild where she served as president for several years, the Children’s Mini College Preschool in Glenwood Springs, Chat and Chew, and Threads of Love.

A farewell gathering will be held at Valley View Hospital, in the conference room adjacent to the Valley Cafe, at 1:30 pm December 3, 2019.