Allen G. Johnson (May 26, 1927 — December 15, 2017)

Allen G. Johnson, 90, of Crystal River passed away Friday, December 15, 2017, at Hospice of Citrus and the Nature Coast.

He was born May 26, 1927, to Robert and Anna (Knippen) Johnson in Lombard, Illinois, and came here 27 years ago from Grand Junction, Colorado, after having lived in Glenwood Springs, Colorado, for many years.

He was the retired owner of Summit Mechanical. He was a US Navy Korean war veteran. He enjoyed golf and was a member of Seven Rivers Golf and Country Club of Crystal River. He also belonged to the Elks Lodge 2286 of Glenwood Springs.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Valeria Johnson, one sister and two brothers.

He is survived by his daughter Bonnie Radtke and husband Ron; grandchildren Jennifer Medeiros and Brian Radtke and wife Tamara; great-grandchildren Alexis and Jackson Medeiros and Logan, Gavin and Alana Radtke.

A celebration of life gathering by the family will take place at a later date.

Arrangements are under the care of Strickland Funeral Home and Crematory, Crystal River.