Amadeo Gonzales (December 21, 1922 – February 10, 2019)
February 15, 2019
Amadeo passed away on February 10th at the Veteran's Living Community Center in Rifle, CO. at 6 p.m.
Amadeo was born December 21, 1922. He fought in WWII from 1942-1945 where he received a purple heart for combat wounds as an infantryman in the 7th Army Division in the Pacific. On Oct. 30, 1946 he married Dolores Romero.
He was preceded in death by his parents Enrique and Sorida Gonzales. He was also preceded in death by one brother and three sisters.
He is survived by his wife, Dolores and five children, Lorraine(Roy) Vasquez, Larry(Jeanne) Gonzales, James(Lori Nelson) Gonzales, Brandon J Trask, and Robert (Mary) Gonzales. He is also survived by 18 grandchildren, 37 great grandchildren,and 14 great great grandchildren.
Amadeo will be remembered as a craftsmen and as an avid hunter and fisherman.
Family and friends are invited to celebrate Amadeo's life on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at 10:30 am at the Eagle River Presbyterian Church, 445 Nottingham Ranch Road in Avon.
