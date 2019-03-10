Amyange Ross (January 14, 1972 — February 1, 2019)

The world became a better place because of Amyange Ross. Her kindness was contagious, and her smile filled the air with love, gratitude and beauty. Her passion for reggae music and group gatherings at any one of the many Mexican restaurants in our valley was truly an event full of laughter, meaningful conversation and great dancing. Amyange loved nature and all animals. Her favorite place to be was at the beach in Southern California, but she found much happiness at our local pools as well. Relaxing in the sun with girlfriends and in-depth conversation was genuinely one of her biggest joys. For those of you who frequent Whole Foods, Amyange was truly a flower who brightened our days at the check-out stand. We will miss her flowing, gentle nature. Please join us for a Celebration at St. Peter's of the Valley Episcopal Church, 200 Elk Run Drive, Basalt, April 6, 2019, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. for a Mexican potluck for our friend Amyange. At 5:30 p.m. we will gather along the banks of the Roaring Fork River for a flower release in her honor.