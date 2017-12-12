Andy Stanczak (Sept. 19, 1964 — Nov. 30, 2017)

Andy Stanczak, 53, passed away in Silt, CO, on November 30, 2017. Beloved son of Anna and the late Joseph.

Andy Stanczak was the owner of Advantage Real Estate located in Silt, CO. He was a prominent realtor throughout the Roaring Fork Valley and Grand Junction.

Andy spent his last evening surrounded by his loving dogs and close friends. He was open hearted, passionate in his opinions and told us jokes even in his last hours. He will be dearly missed.

Funeral services were held 12/9/17 at the Muzyka Funeral Home in Chicago, IL.