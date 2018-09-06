Anita Laroux Witt (09.13.1938 —09.04.2018)

WITT, Anita Laroux, age 79, passed away Tuesday, September 9th, 2018, peacefully in her home with family.

She was born and raised in Wichita, Kansas. After graduating from Oklahoma State University, she taught physical education for 2 years. She left teaching to follow her singing dream as a Las Vegas Entertainer.

Anita met her husband, Donald Witt, in Chicago, and they married in 1966. They relocated to their home in Missouri Heights in 1967, and shortly after they founded Center Drugs in Glenwood Springs. They remained owners for 23 years.

In 1996, "A lady and her guitar" began entertaining again. She sang, played the guitar, perfected rope tricks (with a few black eyes to show for it), and trained her 3 horses and 2 dogs to become a traveling act. Whiskey, Jose, Trigger, Sadie and Spanky were her beloved animals. She traveled between Colorado, Texas and Arizona for 11 years with her animals in tow. In these locations she would do her "Dog and Pony" show at children's hospitals, schools, senior centers, private parties, rodeos and parades. She was the best friend you could ever have, and leaves many broken hearts behind.

She is preceded in death by her parents Cecil and Eva McCune, her husband Donald H. Witt, and brother in law William Snyder. She is survived by her stepchildren, Steven, Brad and Clare Witt, her sister Lahoma Snyder, nephew Mark Snyder, and nieces, Pamela Weger, Melinda Scattergood and Rebecca Irwin. As well as her great-nieces Stacie, Shelly, Deanne, Roxanne, Kelly, Andrea, Michelle and Amber, also 14 great-great-nieces and -nephews and 1 great-great-great-nephew.

The viewing will be Friday, September 7th, at Farnum Holt Funeral Home from 5pm to 7pm. On Saturday, September 8th, she will be laid to rest with a private ceremony with family. We will have a Celebration of Life at Missouri Heights Community League and School House at 3pm followed by a reception in Anita's honor at the Poor House, 351 Main St, Carbondale.