On February 15, 2019, Anna Isabel Rodriguez passed away at the age of 92. Anna was born in Elmont, NY, to Demetrio Bouchet and Calsada Rodriguez. One of 8 children, she was raised in NY City. After High School and as she raised her children, she worked a variety of interesting jobs, including as a switchboard operator for the phone company, a night club owned by the singer Tom Jones, and at the Waldorf of Astoria, as a seamstress for the Brooklyn Navy Yard, and as a an admissions officer at the Bronx Lebanon Hospital.

Anna Raised her 3 sons in The Bronx and later, on Long Island in the family home she helped to build along with her parents and siblings. All of her life she was available to love, help and support family and friends. Anna had a very strong faith and character, which was shaped by this faith. She loved to cook, and her Puerto Rican food was second to none. The smells from her kitchen would draw people to her home, and she would always have something delicious to offer. She delighted in cooking and baking with her grandchildren. Anna was a master seamstress, sewing clothes for family members and others most of her life, including wedding dresses. Since moving to Carbondale almost 10 years ago, one of her favorite pastimes was soaking at the Glenwood Springs Hot Springs Pool and playing cards with her friends. Her laughter, her unique sense of humor, and her way of making others feel special, will be missed by so many.

Anna was preceded in death by her mother, Calsada, her father, Demetrio, sisters Celina and Alice, and brothers Menjo and Freddy. She is survived by her sons Jose, Richard and Michael, her grandchildren Jennifer and Jacqueline, Justice, Elan, Joy, Kirk and Mikiela, her sisters Josephine and Helen, her brother Louis, and many, many nieces and nephews, grandnieces and -nephews, and great-grandchildren. She loved everyone in her whole family so much.