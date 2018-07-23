Anna Shook Pelaez (May 20, 1986 — July 6, 2018)
Anna Shook Pelaez, ever so gently, set her body down to rest on the morning of July, 7th 2018. In the arms of her birth parents, her brother and her beloved husband she bid farewell to the people she loved most in the world.
Anna would want to be remembered for her grace, her humor, and her authentic joy in living her life fully.
Anna's life was celebrated in grand and joyful style on what would have been her wedding day, July 14th, at the Flying Dog Ranch in Carbondale, Colorado.
The family wishes to thank Valley View Hospital and Calaway Young Cancer Center for their continued efforts to buy her more time and in their ability to keep her comfortable in her transition. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Calaway Young Cancer Center through the Valley View Foundation.
