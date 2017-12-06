Antti “Lash” Laursoo (Jul 29, 1927 – Nov 30, 2017)

Antti "Lash" Laursoo, of Glenwood Springs, died on November 30, 2017. He was 90.

The son of Aleksander and Anna Laursoo, Antti was born in Viljandi, Estonia, on July 29, 1927. After serving Estonia in WWII, Lash immigrated to the United States, joining the Army. A sergeant in the Mountain Weather Cold Weather Training Camp in Camp Hale, he was nicknamed "Lash" — teaching troops skiing and climbing.

After his service, Lash moved to Aspen, Colorado, working ski patrol and cooking at the Red Onion, where Lash met his wife Marlis. They married in January 1959.

In 1963, the Laursoos moved to Breckenridge, raised their family, and retired to Glenwood Springs in 2002. Lash was a lifelong avid skier, fisherman and hunter. He loved the outdoors, and was always game for a fishing trip, or at least telling a good fishing story! His smoked salmon was revered near and far, and Lash especially enjoyed working on his "book" and Estonian life story.

Lash was preceded in death by his parents and brothers. He is survived by wife Marlis Laursoo (Glenwood Springs); son Aleksander Laursoo (Jeannette) of Vancouver, BC; daughter Ramsey Laursoo Kropf (Stephen), of Boulder; grandchildren Keile Kropf, Ashley Laursoo and Jessica Laursoo, along with many nieces and nephews. He is remembered as a gentle spirit, loving husband, doting and adventurous father, fast friend and hard worker.

A memorial service will occur at Good Shepard Lutheran Church, Saturday, December 9th, at 2 p.m. Visitation is at Farnum-Holt Funeral Home Friday, December 8th from 5-7 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to: Valley View Hospital, Glenwood Springs Fire Dept. Emergency Medical Services, Homecare and Hospice of the Valley, or Good Shepard Lutheran Church.