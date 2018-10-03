Arnold Evie Pressler (Feb. 1, 1964 – Sept. 18, 2018)

Arnold Evie Pressler, 54, of Rifle Colorado, passed away on September 18, 2018 at his home in Rifle Colorado.

Arnold was born in Aspen Colorado on February 1, 1964 to Gloria Carnes and Arthur Pressler. He attended school in both Carbondale Colorado and Rifle Colorado.

Arnold was married to Laurie Pressler on July 3 1985, they were married 33 years. Two sons were born to this union, Jesse and Steven Pressler.

Arnold worked for Solvay in Parachute Colorado for 5 years. Before Solvay he was a proud family business owner for 10 years. He enjoyed riding horses, going four wheeling with his family, hiking and taking pictures.

Arnold is survived by his spouse, Laurie Pressler; his mother, Gloria Carnes; his sons, Jesse and Steven Pressler; and his brother Mark Pressler.