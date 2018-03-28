Barbara Irene Thomas (Dec 04, 1947 – Mar 25, 2018)

Died peacefully in her home on Sunday, March 25th, in Parachute, Colorado. Preceded in death by Husband David Thomas. Survived by sons and daughters; Paul D. Parks, P. Dawn Parks, Melissa L. Glaze, Caroline A. Stockbridge, and Lee David Brinkley. She was blessed with 15 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, March 31st, 2018, at the Flattops Cowboy Church in the Events Hall at the Rifle Fairgrounds at 2pm. A potluck dinner will be served at the Rifle Moose Lodge afterwards at 4pm.