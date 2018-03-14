Barbara Jane Bland (March 22, 1942 – March 9, 2018)

Barbara Jane Bland, 75, passed away at home on March 9, 2018. She was born to Lois Beck on March 22, 1942, in Ohio. Barbara married Harold Bland on June 19, 1959, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Barbara and Harold made their home in Rangely, Colorado, from 1959 to 1989. They then moved to Fairplay to manage the Western Inn Motel for the next 10 years. In 1998 they moved to Cripple Creek, Colorado. Harold passed away March 19, 2014. In 2015 Barbara moved to Parachute, Colorado, to be closer to her son Gary.

Barbara was a cook for the Rangely Hospital for many years. She had a true passion for cooking. She loved to knit, crochet and paint. Barbara is survived by her sons; Lloyd (Melanie) Bland of Rangely, Gary (Mina) Bland of Parachute and Richard Bland of Meeker. 7 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband Harold, daughter; Nancy Bland, parents, sisters; Martha Beck and Nancy Johnson.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Rifle Funeral Home.