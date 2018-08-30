 Barbara Mary Tunnicliffe | PostIndependent.com

Barbara Mary Tunnicliffe

Former resident of Aspen and Carbondale.

Former Lease Owner of PEAK NINE SKI RESTAURANT BRECKENRIDGE.

Passed away Sept. 1st, 2012. Aged of 82.

Barbara, you are sadly missed.

Forever in our hearts.

Brother Brian, Germaine, Nouha and many friends in Colorado and Stamford, England.