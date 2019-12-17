Barton (Bart) Carnoali Feb 19, 1961 ~ Oct 27, 2019

Barton (Bart) February 19, 1961 – Carnoali October 27, 2019 Bart passed away on October 27, 2019. He was the son of Eddie and Linda Carnoali, born February 19, 1961 in Leavenworth, Kansas. He graduated from Immaculata High School in 1979 where he was active in sports as a member of the basketball, football, and golf teams. Bart attended Pittsburg State University receiving his BS in Nursing. After college Bart entered the Air Force, served for 10 years, four of those in the Philippines and serving in Desert Storm. He earned a Master’s in Healthcare Administration from Webster’s University, as well as, a Master’s Certification in Project Management from Villanova University. Bart worked for The Sisters of Charity Healthcare System in Kansas for many years, starting as a nursing aid in high school. 2009 he moved with his wife and daughters to Colorado where he loved the solace of the mountains and the outdoors. He continued his work in healthcare administration at Vail Valley Hospital, Valley View Hospital and Mountain Family Health Centers. Bart touched the lives of many with his kind and gentle nature as a nurse, and later in administration, always bringing a smile to his patients and co-workers with his sense of humor. He was a passionate leader who valued his staff and loved teaching and encouraging their personal growth. He will be greatly missed by many. is survived by his wife Diane Carnoali, son Nicholas (Stephanie) of Kansas City, daughters Chelsea and Sophie of Glenwood Springs, and six grandchildren. He is also survived by his parents, sister Sonia (Rick), and brothers Jeff (Mindy) and Eddie (Jean). was preceded in death by his brother, Todd Leo Carnoali. memorial for Bart was held on November 1, 2019 in his hometown of Leavenworth, Kansas.desired, friends may make memorial contributions to Saint Vincent Clinic, 818 N 7th St, Leavenworth, KS 66048.