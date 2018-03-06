Benjamin E Manzanares (March 6, 1934 — March 1, 2018)

Ben Manzanares, loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away Thursday, March 1st, in Grand Junction at Hopewest Hospice Center.

Ben was born in Lumberton, NM, to Maria Rebecca Manzanares.

At the age of 9 he started working in the coal mines in Lumberton, NM, where he also met his beautiful wife, Rose Gonzales. From there they moved to Latuda, Utah, before starting their family of 6. In 1968 they moved to Carbondale, Co. Ben continued in coal mining until the mine shut down in 1991.

His retirement years he loved spending time at Beaver Lake fishing or hanging in his garage entertaining family and friends.

He was a great husband and father who loved his family.

He is survived by his children Larry, Veronica (Buz), Benjamin (Leah), Mike, Cory (Kirk), and Todd and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by his wife, Rose, granddaughter Christina, his parents Dan and Rebecca (Manzanares) Valdez and 4 siblings Tina, Danny, Irene and Angie.

Services at St Mary's of the Crown Catholic Church in Carbondale, Co. We will lay him to rest at 8th Street cemetery followed by a luncheon at The American Legion.