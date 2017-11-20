Benjiman Morris Pelton (July 3, 1981 — Nov. 17, 2017)

Ben was born to Hudson Pelton and Jennie McGowen on July 3, 1981, in Cheyenne Wells, Colorado. He died of accidental causes on Nov 17th, 2017.

He is survived by his mother and father, sister, brother Byron Pelton, his son, his nephew, and countless friends that consider him family. No one will ever take his place.

A celebration of his life will be held on Sunday, November 26th, at the Glenwood Rec Center from 1-3 PM. All friends and family are invited. Check Facebook for more info.