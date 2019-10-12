Betty Bernice Park (February 25, 1931–October 6, 2019)

Betty Park passed away on October 6, 2019 in her home of more than 50 years, in her favorite recliner, and peacefully. She was born in Collbran, Colorado to William and Elsie Martin. She grew up the oldest of five siblings and was a rancher’s wife to Franklin (Ed) Park for 47 years until his passing on January 19, 1999. Betty’s favorite pastimes included gardening and could often be seen bird watching in her back yard.

She was proceeded in death by three of her siblings Berla Hoggatt, Beverly Bunn, and Bobby Martin. She was survived by her sister Bernis Sattler; daughter Phyllis Witchel and (Bob) Witchel of Watkins; granddaughters Krissy Robideau (Aurora, CO) and Kimberly Witchel (Enid, OK); and four great-grandchildren Hailee Witchel (Watkins, CO), Jaden Grubb (Enid, OK), Jesee Robideau (Aurora, CO) and Aslyn Witchel (Enid, OK).

In lieu of flowers, at the gravesite, contributions can be made to Lift-Up of Garfield County or Phyllis Witchel. The service will be held graveside at East Divide Creek Cemetery on Friday, October 18th, 2019 at 1:00 pm.