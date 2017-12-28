Betty Fitzgibbon (November 29, 1930 — December 24, 2017)

Betty M. Fitzgibbon, 87, of Rifle passed away at home on Sunday, December 24, 2017.

She was born November 29, 1930, to O.H. and Merle Brown in Montana. She enjoyed traveling, volunteering, spending time with family, and going out with friends for lemon martinis.

She is survived by her daughter Donna Griffin, her son Daniel Fitzgibbon (Corie), her granddaughter Janet, her grandson Noah, two other grandchildren, and five great-grandsons.

She is preceded in death by her husband LaValle, her daughter Charlene, and her five brothers.

Services will be held Saturday, January 13, 2018, at 1pm at the Rifle Senior Center, 50 Ute Ave., Rifle, CO.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Heart Association.