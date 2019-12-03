Betty H. Wear (January 11, 1928 — November 14, 2019)

Betty H. Wear, a resident of Glenwood Springs for 34 years, died at her home in Virginia on November 14, 2019. She was a devoted wife of 68 years, a loving mother of three children, a wonderful grandmother and great-grandmother, and a warm friend to many.

Betty was born at Ft. Sam Houston, Texas, on January 11, 1928, the first child of Army Lieutenant George and Helen Honnen. She grew up as an “army brat,” spending her earlier years in China and at many stateside army posts. After attending Army Post grade schools, she received her high school education at several public and private boarding schools during the World War II years, as her father, by then an Army General, was transferred frequently within the United States and abroad. In her early teens, Betty lived in the Commandant’s house at West Point, New York, where a young cadet named George Wear first got a glimpse of this feisty, giggly girl.

Betty attended the University of Hawaii (she used to joke that she majored in “surfing and boys”) and then completed her BA in English at Auburn University, graduating with honors in 1950. While at Auburn, she and her sister Jessie, were wooed by two young Army officers, George Wear and Charles McCarty. George helped Betty with her math studies, and they were soon engaged.

Betty married Army Captain George E. Wear at Ft. Benning, Georgia, on July 15, 1950. She continued the nomadic army life with her husband for the next 24 years as he progressed through his army career until he retired as a Brigadier General in 1974, and she became the consummate, resilient Army officer’s wife. Overseas tours were spent in Verona, Italy, and in the Philippines. While her husband was serving combat tours in Korea and Vietnam, Betty spent four years alone raising their three children, Trish, Jessie and George. Betty lived in Charleston, South Carolina, during her husband’s first tour in Viet Nam, where her parents then resided. In addition, she and her children, her sister Jessie, and the three McCarty children, Helen, Charles, and Liza, were lucky enough to spend several idyllic summers on Sullivan’s Island outside of Charleston.

Upon leaving Army life, Betty lived for over 34 years in Glenwood Springs, Colorado, with her husband, George. She was very active in the community, volunteering at Valley View Hospital and the Glenwood Springs Historical Society, working as a real estate agent for 10 years, as an active worshiper of St. Barnabas Episcopal Church, and engaged member of her PEO and bridge clubs. She was an avid and competitive tennis player (she loved the drop shot), skied with “wedel” style (learned in Italy), and enjoyed golfing and traveling. Betty had many good friends in Glenwood Springs and beyond, and she was known for her generous and kind spirit. With her husband, George, their home on Hyland Park Drive was a social hub, hosting numerous 100 Club functions and their great 4th of July parties. Betty was most thrilled when her children and their families came to visit in Glenwood Springs, a habit they happily have not lost.

Betty and George lived their last 12 years at the Fairfax retirement community in Northern Virginia. She made many new friends and reconnected with old friends there. Betty and her family were very appreciative of the capable and kind assistance that she and George received from the staff over the years.

Betty is survived by her three children: Trish (Bob) Thomas of Virginia Beach, Virginia, Jessie (Sam) Napolitano of Arlington, Virginia, and George H. Wear of Carbondale, Colorado, three grandchildren: Elizabeth (Matt) Snow, Elise (Colin) Dunleavy, and Mitchell (Mary) Napolitano, three great-grandchildren: John, Michael, and Henry Snow, and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband George who died November 12, 2018, her sister, Jessie McCarty Westfall, and her grandson, John Thomas, who died of leukemia at age 20 in 1999.

Betty was a people person and to know her was to love her. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. There are no immediate plans for a memorial service. Interment of her ashes will take place on later dates at West Point, New York, and Meeker, Colorado. In lieu of cards or flowers, please honor Betty by donating to a charity of your choice.