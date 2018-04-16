Beverly Ann Gentry (February 20, 1941 — April 8, 2018)

Beverly Ann Gentry, age 77, of Bellevue, formerly of Toledo, died April 8, 2018, in Bellevue Care Center. She was born February 20, 1941, to LeRoy and Esther (Timpe) Gentry in Toledo. Beverly is believed to be the first female drywall journeymen in Toledo.

Beverly is survived by her sons, Peter VanWettering and David (Carolyn) VanWettering; daughter Nancy (Joe) Paradise; eight grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and brother Jack Gentry.

Cremation has occurred and a private burial will be held in Swan Creek Cemetery. Arrangements were entrusted to Urbanski Funeral Home, A Life Celebration Home, 419-475-5055.