Blaine Myles Legg Williams (September 9, 1993 — November 25, 2019)

Blaine Myles Legg Williams, 26, of Parachute passed away unexpectedly November 25, 2019, in Glenwood Springs, the same hospital where he entered this world September 9, 1993. Services will be held 1:00pm December 6, 2019, First Baptist Church of Garfield County, Silt. Graveside service will follow at Union Divide Creek Cemetery. His family far exceeded those with whom he had blood relations. Never doubt his love for all the considered friends here or afar.