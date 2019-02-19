Brian D. Cox (May 8, 1953 — February 14, 2019)

Brian Cox, loving husband, father and grandfather, passed peacefully on February 14, 2019, with family at his side.

Brian moved to Glenwood Springs in 1977, soon after graduating from Northern Illinois University.

He worked in surveying, road construction and carpentry. He retired in 2018 from Colorado Mountain College.

Brian is predeceased by his parents, Thomas and Reta (Arness) Cox. He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Tina Mundy Cox; their two sons, Jesse and Dylan; his brother Garrison (Susan), of Louisville, KY; and his sister Ellen (Doyle Fuchs), of Evansville, IN. His grandchildren Anthony, McKenzie, and Gwen were the joy of his life.

Quiet, competent and creative, Brian was an excellent carpenter, a talented woodcarver, an avid outdoorsman and a dog lover.

The family is planning a private remembrance.

Brian's family thanks everyone at Valley View Hospital who cared so much. Expressions of sympathy may be made to Calaway-Young Cancer Center at The Valley View Foundation, 1906 Blake Ave., Glenwood Springs, CO 81601.