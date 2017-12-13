Brian Morgan Fry (Oct. 14, 1963 — Dec. 4, 2017)

Brian Fry (54) was born in Grand Island, NE, to Chuck Fry and Corky Warwick. In his early childhood he moved to Colorado and settled in the Roaring Fork Valley, where he met and married his high school sweetheart Linda Leslie. They lived on a ranch that they built outside of Silt, CO, where they raised their son, Aaron.

Brian was an award-winning metal sculpture artist and a blacksmith by trade. In his spare time he had a passion for many other art mediums such as oil painting and photography. He was also a gifted auto mechanic enthusiast and could often be found building a car or fixing an engine in the garage.

His family will miss his generous hugs and big smile.

He is survived by his father, son, and former wife, as well as his sisters Heidi and Joli.

Services: 12/16 Allnutt Greeley 970-352-3366