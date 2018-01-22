Bridget Lantz (May 28, 1951 — January 19, 2018)

Bridget Lantz of Glenwood Springs died after a long, brave fight with cancer. She was surrounded by her husband, Richard Todd, and her family.

Born in Ohio, she has lived in several states and her favorite, Colorado, where she and Richard built their last home.

She leaves behind her sisters Karla and Larene, her niece and nephew and a great-niece and -nephew.

A memorial mass will be held at St. Stephens Catholic Church on January 25 at 2pm.

Instead of flowers, please make donations to Valley View Foundation Rally Fund for Integrated Therapies.