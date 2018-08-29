Bruce Rowland Collins (January 25, 1964 – August 28, 2018)
August 29, 2018
January 25, 1964 – August 28, 2018
Funeral Services will be taking place on Monday September 3rd, 2018 at New Hope Church located at 880 Castle Valley Blvd, New Castle CO 81647
Viewing starts at 11:00am, Service will begin at 1:00pm. Graveside at Highlands Cemetery in New Castle will be at 2:00pm, BBQ and Celebration of Life begins at 3:00pm at New Hope Church.
More details may be found at http://www.farnumholtfuneralhome.com
