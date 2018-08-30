Bruce Rowland Collins, 54, of Rifle, Co, passed away Tuesday from complications of colon cancer treatment on 8-28-18 in Glenwood Springs, CO. He was born 1-25-1964 in Fruita, CO, to Kenneth (Ed) and Betty P. Collins (now in the Oaks Assisted Living in Fruita).

He grew up in Carbondale, where he graduated from Roaring Fork High School in 1983. He married Betty Jo Collins in 1988 at St. Marys Church in Carbondale.

Bruce was a dedicated businessman who owned and ran Custom Structural Steel since 1989, and his work is everywhere through out the Roaring Fork Valley.

Bruce was preceded in death by his father, oldest brother Jim Collins (Kathy Collins now in Texas), oldest sister Diana (Roy-still in Fruita) Bailey of Fruita. He is survived by his sister Barbara Gail Botkin (Ed Botkin), and brother Kenneth C. Collins (Julie Collins) of Grand Junction and wife, and 3 children, Benjamin, Mark and Jacklyn Collins.

Bruce was an amazing, rough and tumble guy, a man with a heart of gold, he was devoted to his wife, children, friends, family, business, God and his church family. He loved the challenges of difficult steel fabrication jobs, the outdoors, especially elk and deer hunting, fishing, hiking, and teaching kids archery!

Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to: healingstrong.org/donate/ or http://www.nutsandboltsfoundation.org/donate.