Bud Earl Charles Sackrider (1940 – 2018)

Bud Earl Charles Sackrider, was born in New Castle in 1940 and passed on July 7, 2018, at his home.

Bud said, "I have lived a good life, and I'm ready when the old man calls me." He described his home as having a million dollar view. Anyone who knew Bud knew of his kindness and passion for his family and friends. He loved tending to the cows, fruit trees and garden. He was always willing to share his "candy." He loved the outdoors; hunting, camping and his favorite, fly fishing. He was willing to share his knowledge with family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, Bud requested that a donation be made to Silt Fire Department, First Responders or Garfield County Sheriff Office.

There will be an open house in honor of Bud on July 14th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 0448 Ingersoll Ln., Silt Mesa, CO 80121.