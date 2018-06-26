Caine Jacob Albrecht (August 30, 1993 — June 20, 2018)

The opioid epidemic in our Valley has taken another beautiful, talented young life. Caine was born August 30,1993, the beloved son of Jenell and Bill Hilderbrand. He lived in Glenwood Springs all of his short life.

Caine graduated from Glenwood Springs High school with honors, he was a scholared athlete as a soccer goalie for the Demons. He started skiing with Buddy Werner at Sunlight, progressed to racing, was a Junior Olympian and skied moguls for AVSC, which led to some coaching in freestyle. He received his Associates Degree in Science from CMC and did some DJing at KDNK.

He loved animals — especially Mesa, Trunks and Milo. He loved music and wrote some lyrics. He loved skiing, rafting, camping and climbing, and soccer.

Caine will be most especially missed by his grandparents, Luana and George (Butch) Olson; his sister, Celia; Uncle Greg Albrecht and Erich; Uncles Todd (Lisa) Olson (Sam, Max, and A.J.), and Grady Olson (Vinnie); Grandma Dixie Willsie; Kim and Andre DuBois (Ashley); and all of the Tonozzi family; and his many loving, supportive friends.

Caine died on June 20th. In honor of his spirit, you can make a change in this crisis by reaching out to those who need help in this struggle. As best we can, we can try to protect others from this terrible tragedy that has effected our Valley. Caine wouldn't want us to be silent.

Cremation has taken place and a celebration of Caine's life will be held sometime in August. Condolences can be sent to 3904 Mountain Drive, GWS. 81601.