Carl Lloyd Worrall (September 2, 1941– December 3, 2019)

Carl Lloyd Worrall died December 3, 2019 at home in Glenwood Springs in the company of his wife Carol Nofziger and his caregiver Fawn. He had suffered dementia over the past six years and had gone into hospice care on December 2. He is survived by his wife Carol Nofziger, his son Greg Worrall, daughter-in-law Ann, three granddaughters, Emily, Katherine and Mia of Pennsylvania and his brother Bruce Worrall of New Jersey.

Carl was born in Trenton, New Jersey on September 2, 1941. His entire working life was spent with a rigging company started by his father Carl, Sr. Carl and his brother Bruce co-managed the company until Carl’s retirement in 2003. His love was big trucks, large cranes and any heavy equipment. Even at the end, his memory took him back to work.

Carl and Carol married in Princeton, New Jersey on November 9, 1996. They lived in Princeton until their retirement to Glenwood Springs, Colorado in September of 2004. In retirement Carl and Carol loved to travel. Many memories were made in England, Scotland, France, the Arctic, the Antarctic and South Africa. We are grateful for those opportunities and the memories that resulted.

Sincere expressions of gratitude go to our pastor Charis Caldwell, Carl’s four wonderful caregivers Blanca, Fawn, KJ and Vickie, Valley View Hospital and also to Hospice of the Valley. A simple, private gathering to remember Carl and to ponder the mystery of the Resurrection will be held at their home on Sunday December 8, 2019.