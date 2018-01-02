Carolyn Powell Scheer (June 5, 1942 — December 28, 2017)

Carolyn Scheer passed away peacefully at home in Carbondale on December 28, 2017, at the age of 75. She was surrounded by her family and husband of over 48 years, Tony Scheer.

A resident of the Aspen area since 1969, Carolyn was originally from Richmond, Virginia. After attending St. Mary's College in Raleigh, North Carolina, she ventured to Denver, Colorado, in 1967 where she met Tony. They married in 1969 and moved to Aspen shortly after their wedding.

Carolyn's life was filled with adventure, community and volunteer service, but she will be most remembered for her love of and dedication to her family. She was known to travel far and often to visit her children and grandchildren, rarely missing a sports game or important family event. Carolyn loved playing golf, was a sharp bridge and canasta card player with friends and family, and enjoyed travel and road trips across the U.S. She loved being near the water, with many family reunions to the Outer Banks in N.C. and whale watching trips in Hawaii.

While raising her family and in recent years, Carolyn served as a regular volunteer at Aspen Valley Hospital, always a friendly face in Same Day Surgery, Radiation and other departments for over 38 years. She worked at the Aspen Skiing Company for 19 years, and was very active in her local community, including with Christ Episcopal Church, P.E.O., and through the local schools.

Carolyn is survived by her husband Tony, children Susan Ward (Glenn), Chris Scheer (Keri), and Courtney Truesdel (Max); her grandchildren Mackenna and Connor Ward, Braeden and Macy Scheer, and Graham, Jessen, and Brooks Truesdel; her sister Susan Norton (David)' as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. She will always be loved and missed by her family and friends.

A memorial service for Carolyn will be held on Saturday, January 20, at 11:00 am at Christ Episcopal Church, 536 West North Street, Aspen. The family has requested that any donations be made to Hospice of the Valley, 1901 Grand Avenue, Suite 206, Glenwood Springs, CO 81601.