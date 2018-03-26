Carrol O. Bauer (February 19, 1929 — March 20, 2018)

Carrol O. Bauer, 89, formerly of Glenwood Springs, earned her wings and passed from this earth March 20, 2018, at the Good Samaritan Bethany Nursing Home in Brainerd, Minnesota.

Carrol was born February 19, 1929, in Chicago, Illinois, to William and Pansy Smith.

On September 6, 1947, she married Paul Bauer Sr.

Carrol is survived by her children Alice (Michael) Miller of Merrifield, Minnesota, and William Bauer of Alamosa, Colorado, six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Preceding her in death were her parents, husband Paul Bauer Sr., daughter Patricia Krauter and son Paul Bauer Jr.

Carrol requested she be cremated and no service held.