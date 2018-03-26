Carrol O. Bauer (February 19, 1929 — March 20, 2018)
March 26, 2018
Carrol O. Bauer, 89, formerly of Glenwood Springs, earned her wings and passed from this earth March 20, 2018, at the Good Samaritan Bethany Nursing Home in Brainerd, Minnesota.
Carrol was born February 19, 1929, in Chicago, Illinois, to William and Pansy Smith.
On September 6, 1947, she married Paul Bauer Sr.
Carrol is survived by her children Alice (Michael) Miller of Merrifield, Minnesota, and William Bauer of Alamosa, Colorado, six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Preceding her in death were her parents, husband Paul Bauer Sr., daughter Patricia Krauter and son Paul Bauer Jr.
Carrol requested she be cremated and no service held.
Trending In: Obituaries
Trending Sitewide
- From horses to hemp: John Lyons eyes second calling
- Report: Driver killed on Highway 82 near Aspen probably using ‘electronic device’
- Judgment puts cattle operation in the red
- Driver slapped with ticket after ‘rolling coal’ toward ‘March For Our Lives’ protestors in Steamboat
- More than 100 join sister March for Our Lives rally in Carbondale