Cecelia Ann (McNulty) Woods (September 22, 1943 — August 9, 2014)

Remembering Cecelia Ann (McNulty) Woods.

22 September 1943 to 9 August 2014

It is difficult to realize that Friday will mark the 5th year since mom’s passing. It is surprising how quickly time does fly by as it seems as if there is no way it could have been so long ago. A testament to mom’s character is often revealed when she is brought up in conversation, which is how sweet of a person she was. It would not matter how difficult a day she would be having battling lupus for 25 years or melanoma for 2, she never complained and was always kind to everyone lucky enough to have known her. This is a wonderful and endearing legacy to leave behind. I only hope she is now somewhere sitting near a shore with her feet in a warm ocean and her pug dog, Mack, on her lap.