In memoriam: Charles Avila (November 29, 1956 — September 11, 2011)

You left this world, no sound was heard

I had no idea That life on earth,

would end for you.

You were gone, before I knew it

No chance to say goodbye

I can't grasp, that you're not here

Your tragic end, came fast

And I could not be there

To hold your hand and comfort you

I wish I could rewind the clock

And have known now, what I know

I could have hugged you one more time

Before you had to go

Love, Becca Petross