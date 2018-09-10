In memoriam: Charles Avila (November 29, 1956 — September 11, 2011)
September 10, 2018
You left this world, no sound was heard
I had no idea That life on earth,
would end for you.
You were gone, before I knew it
No chance to say goodbye
I can't grasp, that you're not here
Your tragic end, came fast
And I could not be there
To hold your hand and comfort you
I wish I could rewind the clock
And have known now, what I know
I could have hugged you one more time
Before you had to go
Love, Becca Petross
