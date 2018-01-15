Charles (Chuck) Newell (February 12, 1940 — January 12, 2018)

Charles (Chuck) Newell, a longtime Carbondale resident, began his final adventure on January 12, 2018. This wonderful man is survived by his wife Geri, daughters and sons-in-law Alaina and Bryan Briand, Michelle and Leonard Dunn and Tami and Alan Hill; 5 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; brothers Cecil and George; and sisters Ruth and Judy.

He truly loved this valley and was a big part in the community. Chuck lived and ran his business ABC Electric in Carbondale for over 45 years. A member of the Lions Club, Volunteer Fire Department, Roaring Fork Rams booster and advocate, he enjoyed giving of his time to his neighbors and friends. He also enjoyed climbing, biking, swimming, traveling and volunteering on many service trips with the Haitian Christian Mission. Mostly, he enjoyed the view of Mt. Sopris from his beautiful home and sharing good times with his family. He will be greatly missed.

Memorial service will be held on February 10, 2017, in Grand Junction at Brown's Cremation with a reception to follow. The family welcomes you to share in remembering with love and laughter the life of our father.