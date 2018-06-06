Charles Emerson Wyant
June 6, 2018
Charles Emerson Wyant, 76, of Parachute, died May 31, 2018, at Hope West Care Center in Grand Junction, CO.
He was a security and claims manager at California United Terminals.
Survivors include his wife, Lillian; one son, H. James Wyant of Brea, CA; one brother, Howard of Churchville, CA; one sister, Bonnie Heisler of Havre de Grace, Maryland; one grandchild; and one great-grandchild. Memorial contributions to Hope West, 3090B North 12th St., Grand Junction, CO 81506.
