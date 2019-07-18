Charles Lee Lackey (December 16, 1938 — July 5, 2019)

Charles Lee Lackey passed away on July 5th, 2019. Not as the result of a deadly tsetse fly as he had always inferred but as a result of age-related complications. He was born in the family home just south of Montrose, Colorado, on December 16th, 1938. Charles is the youngest child of Ray Ralph and Grace Lavern (Smith) Lackey. Charles graduated from Montrose High School in 1957, received his BA and MA from Western State College in Gunnison, Colorado, and continued graduate level studies at the University of Northern Colorado for two additional years. He served in both the US Army and US Navy. He married the love of his life, Marjorie Ann Snooks, on January 3, 1967, in Durango, CO. They had two children, Lee Ann (Larry Weis) and Ray Otis (Myia, Kimberly, Eli).

Charles was employed by Colorado Mountain College in both Leadville and Glenwood Springs, CO. He was then employed by the State of Colorado as a Rehabilitation Counselor until he retired in 2002. Charles and his wife, Marjorie, then moved to Bullhead City, AZ, where they described it as a “dry” heat.

An interment will occur Saturday, August 10, in the Pine River Cemetery in Bayfield, Colorado, at 10:30 in the morning, regardless of his continual statement of “just throw me over to the hogs when I die.”