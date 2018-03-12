Charles Miller Berkley (8/05/1944 — 2/27/2018)

Charlie was born to Charles Fairfax Berkley and Lorraine Flori Berkley on August 5, 1944, in St. Louis, MO. He grew up in the St. Louis area loving the outdoors, animals, gardening and swimming. He was kind, compassionate, a loving husband and loyal friend. He was a state champion swimmer throughout his high school career. At the age of 16, Charlie lost both his parents within a four-month period, which profoundly affected his life.

He attended Indiana University on a full swimming scholarship. After school he had a successful sales career in the steel industry followed by three memorable years traveling the country in his VW van with his beloved German Shepherd "Damnit." This experience sparked his passion for the beauty of nature, hiking and photography.

In his mid-forties, he fulfilled a life-long dream to move to Colorado, settling in Glenwood Springs. Here he was hired as the manager of the Glenwood Hot Springs Pool, where he met the love of his life, his wife Ellen. They were married for twenty-four years and enjoyed hiking, swimming and their many trips to Ouray, CO.

He was preceded in death by his older brother, Bob, and his beloved dogs Phoebe, Max, Elway, Dakota and Jazz.

Following a long battle with advanced dementia, Charlie passed away on February 27, 2018, at Riverdale Rehab & Care Community in Brighton, CO, with his wife and a dear friend by his side. His family greatly appreciated the loving care he received.

In addition to his wife Ellen, he is survived by his many loyal friends, several cousins, two nieces and a nephew, and his beloved dog Sassy.

A memorial service is planned for the spring. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Mountain Valley Developmental Services Recreation program or CARE.