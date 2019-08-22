Charles Robert “Bob” Coryell (April 27, 1936 — August 8, 2019)

Charles Robert “Bob” Coryell was born April 27th, 1936, in Denver, Colorado. He passed away August 8th, 2019, after a brief but courageous battle with cancer.

He is survived by his spouse Joan Coryell, children Marty Coryell, Margie Caldwell (husband Pete), Mike Coryell (wife Becky) and Mary Moore (husband Mark); grandchildren, Nick Daniels, Vanessa Coryell, Vincent Coryell (wife Cameron), Breanna Caldwell, Morgan Moore and Mason Moore; and great-granddaughter Natalie Coryell.

Bob was adopted at 1 years old and moved to Glenwood Springs to his new family’s ranch. He attended school in the valley and his high school years at The Abbey in Canon City, Colorado.

Bob enlisted with the US Navy January 23, 1957, and completed basic training in San Diego, California. In May of 1958 Bob was commissioned to the USS Atule Submarine where he spent 3 years as a radioman. He was awarded the Good Conduct Medal in January 1960 and was honorably discharged in January 1961.

Bob met and married his wife, Joan, in Florida, and they returned to Glenwood Springs where they raised their four children.

Bob’s most favorable hobby was bowling, and he and his family were known to bowl at lanes across the Western Slope. Bob also favored old airplanes and enjoyed reading and knowing about old military aircraft.

Bob retired after 25 years from Dodson’s Engineering and moved to Denver to be closer to his family. During his retirement he chose to work and could be found at Bass Pro as the greeter and at Costco talking about garage doors. If Bob caught your ear, you could count on spending a bit of time with him, as he sure enjoyed and cared about whoever he was talking to.

You could always rely on Bob to give you a quick lesson on the lanes as well as a big hug.

Bob will be most remembered for his love and support he showed to his grandchildren and great-grandchild. He would attend any and all their events if possible. He didn’t care if it was football, dance, theatre performances, parkour or bowling, if Bob could attend the event he would drive across the country to do so. Bob also enjoyed seeking out a good meal at a local Mom and Pops diner. Bob will be dearly missed by his family, friends and all his bowling family.

Services will be held at Ft. Logan National Cemetery on September 10th, 2019, at 1:00pm. Reception will follow at the home of Pete and Margie Caldwell.

Donations can be made in Bob’s memory to the American Cancer Society.