Chip Brotzman (October 27, 1956 — May 10, 2018)

Chip Brotzman, son of former five-term U.S. Rep Donald G. Brotzman of Colorado, died Thursday, May 10, at his home near New Castle. He was 61.

He was born on Oct. 27, 1956, in Boulder. His mother, Louise Reed Brotzman, went into labor during her husband's unsuccessful campaign for governor. He raced back from the Four Corners area to Boulder just in time for the birth of Donald G. Brotzman Jr., whose yawning picture was on the front page of the Rocky Mountain News his second day of life.

Chip was raised in Boulder and Washington, D.C., graduating in 1975 from Friendly High School in Ft. Washington, MD, where he participated in football and track and was a competitive swimmer. He attended the University of Colorado.

He was married to Shiri Hunter in 1979, and they lived in Tucson, AZ, and the Pacific Northwest before settling in Silt in 1981. They divorced but remained friends and co-parented their daughters Wren and Willow.

He met his partner Lisa Linden in Glenwood Springs in 1997. They resided in Carbondale 10 years then moved to their house outside New Castle where they enjoyed watching nesting bald eagles, gardening and raising chickens.

Chip's unique creativity served him well in the early 1980s when he was a leather craftsman, making custom purses, backpacks and moccasins. It also was very evident during his 30-year career as a custom carpenter. If a client wanted a house constructed without nails or a handmade parquet floor, Chip was the man for the job.

His parents preceded him in death.

He is survived by his partner Lisa Linden; daughters Wren and Willow (Ryan Schoeppner); granddaughter Hunter Brotzman-Stein and grandson Paul Harris Schoeppner, all of Silt; stepmother Gwendolyn Brotzman of Alexandria, VA; sister Kathy Caldwell of Longmont; ex-wife Shiri Hunter of Silt; Lisa's mother Beth McChesney of Blackhawk and siblings Debbi Skitt of Westminster and Jack Rickard (Janell) of Highlands Ranch, and a number of nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 19, at The Orchard, 110 Snowmass Drive, Carbondale.

Chip read and reread his cherished National Geographic magazines since he was a child. Donations may be made in his memory to National Geographic, c/o Development Office, 1145 17th St. NW, Washington, D.C. 20036.