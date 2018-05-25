Christina Gertrude Loerstcher (Feb 17, 1963 – May 15, 2018)

Colorado native Christina Gertrude Loertscher passed away on Tuesday, May 15th in her home in Carbondale.

Christina was born in Craig, CO, and raised in Oak Creek. An amazing athlete Chris was the 400-meter record holder at Sorroco High School. She went to college for volleyball at Adams State College and graduated from CU Boulder with a focus in recreation.

Christina met Mark Loerstcher on the softball field 24 years ago where they fell in love and started their lives together. Chris worked hard for the Town of Carbondale planning events like the annual Easter Egg Hunt and Brunch with Santa. She also enjoyed teaching children as a ski instructor for AVSC for 28 years and as a swim instructor for over 30 years.

Christina was a dedicated worker and a loving wife and mother. She is survived by her mother Rita, uncle John, siblings Martina and Stephen; her devoted husband Mark; children Monique, Jake, and Valerie; and kitten Cinders.

The memorial service for Chris will be held on Saturday, June 2nd at the American Legion from 2pm-6pm. This will be a colorful event to celebrate the life of Christina Gertrude Loerstcher. The family asks in lieu of flowers please donate to Valerie Loertscher's college fund.