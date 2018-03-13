Clara Belle (Allen) Nofziger (January 30, 1920 — March 10, 2018)

Clara Belle (Allen) Nofziger, 98, of Gypsum, CO, passed away March 10, 2018, after a short illness, at St. Mary's Hospital, in Grand Junction, CO. Clara was born to SJ and Clara Allen on January 30, 1920. She was united in marriage to Dwight Evin Nofziger on May 23, 1942. He preceded her in death in April 1980.

She was born and raised on a farm in Ohio. After she married Dwight, together they owned a farm for several years. He was also a music teacher in the local school district. Clara was a stay-at-home mom, raising her four children, Richard Wade Nofziger, Carol Irene Nofziger, Steven Allen Nofziger and Dwight David Nofziger (deceased). She had two grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

She was a homemaker and a supporter of Dwight's work. After he passed, she became a business owner in Greeley and then in Gypsum, with a very popular alterations shop. Mrs. Nofziger was very well-liked and respected by her customers, many of whom became her friends. She continued work for many years. She also did beautiful hand quilting, loved to read, and especially enjoyed games and cards with family. She was a loving mother and a great friend to her relatives and many other people in the community. She will be sorely missed by all.

Service of Christian burial will be at 10:00 A.M. Saturday, March 17, 2018, at the Allnutt Macy Chapel, 702 13th Street, Greeley, CO. Burial will take place following the service at Sunset Memorial Gardens, 3400 W. 28th Street, Greeley, CO.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your favorite charity in her name.

