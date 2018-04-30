Clement F. Meyer (August 29, 1944 — April 27, 2018)

Clement Francis Meyer, age 73, passed away on April 27, 2018. He was born on August 29, 1944, in St. Peter, Minnesota, to Clement Joseph and Berniece (Franklin) Meyer. He was blessed with the gift of gab, and many stories originated from his upbringing on a farm with four siblings. He attended Le Sueur High School in Le Sueur, Minnesota and graduated from the University of Minnesota with a degree in Agricultural Business. Clem moved to Redstone, Colorado, in 1969. Each Memorial Day Weekend he would wander down to the The Townhouse Restaurant to "check out the summer help." This is where he met the love of his life, Ann Mendenhall, in 1975. On June 30, 1979, he married Ann in Nevada, Missouri, and together they had one daughter, Hilary Mendenhall Meyer. Hilary currently lives in Centennial, Colorado, with her husband, Matthew Getty, and their two children, Lexi and Libby. He is survived by his sister Janet Kane, St. Paul, Minnesota, and his brother, Jerry, Burnsville, Minnesota. Clem is preceded in death by his parents and two brothers John and Joe Meyer.

While at the University of Minnesota, Clem developed a love for economics, capitalism and world/American history. Clem frequently shared his love for these topics by gifting books to acquaintances. He built a "library" within his home where he spent his final days.

He moved to Colorado seeking the swift, silent and deep powder that Colorado skiing had to offer. He quickly learned the love for winter mountaineering. A few of his favorite adventures included exploring Chair Mountain as well as numerous trips between Marble and Crested Butte during the winter. He shared his love for the outdoors with his family through hiking, camping, fishing, skiing and biking. Clem's pursuit for the swift, silent and deep powder took him to Chile and Argentina only to find that the best snow was actually in Colorado. The family enjoyed many European vacations along with numerous ones within the USA. Clem shared a passion for Classical Music; he loved driving his oil field service truck while blaring the classical station. On Sunday morning during the summer he could be found, with Ann, attending the Orchestra Dress Rehearsal at the Benedict Music Tent in Aspen.

Clem started Meyer Boiler Company in the 1970s. His business was also a great hobby which revolved around the design, installation and maintenance of boilers and steam pressure vessels in hotels, schools, hospitals and the oil and natural gas industry. He was known to be an honest businessman and took great pride in quality work. He influenced many of the tradesmen in the Roaring Fork Valley today. Clem held both (S) and (R) code stamps; he was qualified to perform ASME Boiler and Pressure Vessel Code fabrication, repair and alterations on high-pressure steam equipment. He was also a Certified Welder, and a Certified Welding Inspector. Meyer Boiler Company served customers in Colorado, Utah, Wyoming and New Mexico.

Rest in peace, Clem, as God has set you free.

At Clem's request a service will not be held. In remembrance of Clem, donations can be made to the Aspen Music Festival; Attention: Cat Berg; 225 Music School Road, Aspen, CO 81611 or Hospice of the Valley; 1901 Grand Avenue Suite 206, Glenwood Springs, CO 81601.