Clifford George “Skitch” Rounsefell (1941 — 2017)

Skitch finished his journey among us and returned home to be with his Great Spirit on November 12, 2017. He joined his wife, Shim Erin Hunt-Hanna, many members of his family and countless friends that went home before him; leaving behind his son Justin, daughter-in-law Kier, granddaughters Kierstin and Tyndall, step-son Dalton Hanna, step-daughter Ryanne Hanna, brother Lindsay, former wives, Debby Farrell and Dona Sellon and many friends. He was given his Penobscot / Abenaki Indian name, "Skitchewaug" by his father on the day he was born. Skitch was born in Vermont and spent his early life on the East Coast. After a tour with the U. S. Marine Corps in the early '60s, he arrived in the Aspen's Roaring Fork Valley "just to see what it was like." After 20 years in the restaurant and construction industries, Skitch was drawn to public safety/emergency services by Sheriff Dick "The Dove" Keinast and longtime Sheriff Bob Braudis for another 20 years. He finished his working life in security/loss prevention for the Ritz Carlton Hotel Company in Aspen and Sarasota, Florida. After Skitch's wife, Shim, rejoined the Great Spirit to wait for him, he returned to Colorado to finish his journey in the shadows of his beloved Mount Sopris. Skitch loved many and was loved by many. "Eternity is a long time and it's what love is all about"… Skitch's ashes will be spread in many places in the valley that meant so much to him. A life celebration gathering of family and friends will be held at The Pour House in Carbondale, Colorado, at 2:00 pm on Sunday, December 10th. All who knew him are welcome to come. Memorial donations are being accepted at http://www.gofundme.com/skitch-rounsefells-memorial-fund for modest memorial expenses and all the remaining proceeds will be donated to Hospice of the Valley.