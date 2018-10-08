Clyde Wayne Hancock (September 24, 1963 — September 19, 2018)

Clyde Wayne Hancock, 54, of Punta Gorda, Florida, died September 19, 2018, as a result of injuries sustained, as a passenger, in a motor vehicle accident.

He was born September 24, 1963, in Port Hedland, Western Australia. Clyde changed grade schools every year as his parents followed the mining construction trade. He often said this was an education in itself.

Clyde graduated from Rifle High School, Rifle, CO, in 1981 and joined the Army. He spent two years in Germany patrolling the East German border as a Scout in the 2nd Armored Cavalry.

Following his completion of active duty, he joined the Colorado National Guard and completed his education at Mesa State College in Grand Junction, CO., graduating with a BS degree in Finance.

He "walked on" the Mesa State Tennis Team, and on one occasion managed to beat the Air Force Academy Varsity in a doubles match — the highlight of his athletic career.

Clyde was hired by EDS and trained as a System Engineer while also developing a passion for sailing. He obtained a US Coast Guard Masters License and joined the cruiser world. Clyde became an accomplished sailor and navigator crisscrossing the Caribbean, with his wife Michelle, for many years. Their happiest times were on the sailing vessel "Monsita."

Clyde is survived by his parents, Peter Hancock (Linda) of Tucson, AZ, and Ingrid Triplat (Tom) of New Castle, CO; Michelle Rexach, his forever soul mate; his sister, Kristine Martinez (Tony) of Washington, DC; his sons, Bradley Hancock of Reno, NV, and Sydney Hawkins of Winnemucca, NV; and, his two granddaughters, Jocilyn and Estela Dawn of Winnemucca, NV. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins.

There was a cremation. A family celebration of Clyde's life will be held in the spring of 2019.