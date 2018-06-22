Cody Lane Miles (Jan. 19, 1990 – June 14, 2018)

Cody Lane Miles passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, June 14, 2018 at the age of 28 while working in Meeker, Colorado. Cody was born in Glenwood Springs and raised in Rulison, Colorado. After graduating Grand Valley High in 2008, Cody moved to Texas to attend college on a rodeo scholarship. He received his Associates from Vernon College and a B.S. in Ag. Business from TSU in Stephenville. Cody was an all-state offensive lineman in football, a state champion wrestler, a 2x Little Britches Rodeo Junior Boy All-Around Champion and a High School Rodeo All-Around Champion. In March of 2017 Cody became a husband when he married the love of his life Kelsey Ross and the following January he became a father when their son Trey was born. These were two of the best moments of Cody's life and what he was most proud of. Cody is survived by his wife Kelsey Miles, his son Trey Miles, his parents Gary and Jeanne Miles and his brother Tyler Miles.

Donations will be graciously accepted at Alpine Bank (Kelsey R. Miles for benefit of Cody Miles) or the Miles Family Fund @ GoFundMe.com. Thank you for the love and support.